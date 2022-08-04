AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of AHCO opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 35,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $188,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 34.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

