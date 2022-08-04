Acuitas Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,042 shares during the period. First Internet Bancorp makes up about 4.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.23%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

