Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 777,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. TETRA Technologies comprises about 3.0% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 287,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 467,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,285,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 177,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Johnson Rice raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

TTI stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

