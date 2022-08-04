Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

