Acuitas Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,206 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares during the quarter. Tejon Ranch accounts for 5.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Tejon Ranch worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 744,662 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 328,767 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 560,705 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 426,612 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $5,022,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $2,668,000. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

Shares of TRC stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

