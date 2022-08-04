Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of ACRS opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 285,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 47,971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 264,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics



Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

