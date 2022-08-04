ACENT (ACE) Price Hits $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. ACENT has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $358,506.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,503.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00128795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

