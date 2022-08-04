A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.7 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.