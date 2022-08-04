8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

Equities researchers at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $665.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. 8X8 has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $26.17.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $28,258.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $56,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,929.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 366,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 153,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

