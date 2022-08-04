88mph Price Reaches $4.28 on Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $4.28 or 0.00018499 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $108,928.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 74.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,122.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004369 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00127411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032154 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

