5,375 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 108,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,334. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

