420,860 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 420,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of EOG Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 77,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

