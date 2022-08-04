3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $2,380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Stock Performance
3M stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.23. 20,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,398. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.