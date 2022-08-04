3,513 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,875,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.47. The stock had a trading volume of 112,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,704. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

