339,941 Shares in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYU) Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 339,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $179,000.

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

RACYU remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Thursday. Relativity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

