2,492 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 386,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

KEYS stock opened at $165.54 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.22 and its 200 day moving average is $150.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

