1irstcoin (FST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $6,056.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00065881 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

