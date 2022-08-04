140,600 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 92,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,039,000 after buying an additional 442,842 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

