124,581 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 560,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after buying an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,757 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.90 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

