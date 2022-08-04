12,331 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,331 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,211 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.