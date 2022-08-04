100,000 Shares in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,775,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

Kairous Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

About Kairous Acquisition

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

