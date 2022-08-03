Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zedge by 39.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zedge in the second quarter worth $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Zedge in the first quarter worth $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zedge by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zedge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.17. Zedge has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zedge ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Zedge in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

