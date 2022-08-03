Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.54 and its 200-day moving average is $379.26. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $283.72 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $460.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,976,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

