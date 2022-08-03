Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 285.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 200% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $351,381.61 and approximately $515.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00629883 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017422 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034585 BTC.
Zebi Token Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,234,717,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,625,588 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
Buying and Selling Zebi Token
