Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Up 30.8% in July

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $120.26. The company had a trading volume of 70,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,906. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

