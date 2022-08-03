Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 693,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Youdao by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after buying an additional 275,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Youdao by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Youdao by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 119,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Youdao by 460.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE DAO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. Youdao has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

DAO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Youdao from $15.50 to $7.80 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

