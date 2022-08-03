Yield Guild Games Achieves Market Cap of $91.05 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $91.05 million and $16.83 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003430 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017786 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00035133 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.