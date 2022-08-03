Ycash (YEC) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Ycash has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $917,138.17 and approximately $145.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00269154 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00074821 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004117 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,725,169 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.