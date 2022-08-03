YAM V3 (YAM) Price Tops $0.16

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $44,684.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,864.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003871 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032096 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,717,326 coins and its circulating supply is 14,099,851 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

