Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.
Xylem Price Performance
NYSE XYL opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19.
Xylem Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Xylem
In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.
