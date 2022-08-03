xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $0.30

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $380,647.64 and approximately $1,975.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

