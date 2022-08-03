XP Power Limited (XPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
XP Power Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 2,307 ($28.27) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,973.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,557.04. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 2,270 ($27.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,740 ($70.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £455.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,047.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.55) per share, for a total transaction of £36,487.75 ($44,709.90).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
See Also
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.