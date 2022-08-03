XP Power Limited (XPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

XP Power Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 2,307 ($28.27) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,973.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,557.04. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 2,270 ($27.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,740 ($70.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £455.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,047.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.55) per share, for a total transaction of £36,487.75 ($44,709.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($68.62) to GBX 4,020 ($49.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

