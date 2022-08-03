Xion Finance (XGT) Price Reaches $0.0083

Xion Finance (XGT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $82,778.41 and approximately $4,202.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00616007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Xion Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.