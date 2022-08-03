XCAD Network (XCAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. XCAD Network has a market capitalization of $46.01 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XCAD Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00006557 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XCAD Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00632990 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034421 BTC.

XCAD Network Coin Profile

XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,883,638 coins and its circulating supply is 30,751,292 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.

Buying and Selling XCAD Network

