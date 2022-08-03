WT Wealth Management Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $414,000.

ESGU traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,993. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

