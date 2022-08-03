World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Update

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Quantum Growth Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WQGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 46.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,270,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 18,440.9% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Get World Quantum Growth Acquisition alerts:

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE WQGA remained flat at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Company Profile

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and the financial technology sectors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Quantum Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Quantum Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.