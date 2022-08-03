Wix.com (WIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.com has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $302.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4,757.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.94.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

