Wix.com (WIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wix.com Stock Performance
Shares of WIX stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.com has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $302.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.94.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.