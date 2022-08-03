Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
Shares of WTFCM stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20.
About Wintrust Financial
