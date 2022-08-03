Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.50). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.