Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Textron (TXT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Textron (NYSE: TXT):

7/29/2022 – Textron had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $84.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Textron had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $84.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Textron had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

7/28/2022 – Textron had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Textron was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc..

6/29/2022 – Textron was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Textron Stock Up 1.1 %

TXT traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,112. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Textron Inc alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.