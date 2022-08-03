Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW):

7/26/2022 – Wolverine World Wide had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Wolverine World Wide had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital.

7/20/2022 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Wolverine World Wide Inc alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.