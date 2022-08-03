Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,806. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.15. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

