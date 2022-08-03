Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stock Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.77% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $4,798,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 24,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

