Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $798,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

