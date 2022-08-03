Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.04 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

