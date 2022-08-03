Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 99,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 107,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $364.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

