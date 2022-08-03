Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $138.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $14,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

