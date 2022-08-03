Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $672.42 million-$685.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.37 million. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.95-$12.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $25.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.55. 954,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.49 and its 200-day moving average is $322.96.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Waters by 37.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 13.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 456.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

