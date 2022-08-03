Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share.
Shares of WAT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,218. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.
In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.13.
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
