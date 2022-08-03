Washburn Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 0.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 39.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 222.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 24.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 171,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

